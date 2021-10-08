Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

GM stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

