Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,239 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of CFR opened at $121.99 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.