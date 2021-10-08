Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.90.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

