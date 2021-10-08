SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.05

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 2432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

