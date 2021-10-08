Bailard Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.