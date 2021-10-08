Bailard Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

