SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

