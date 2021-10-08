Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

