OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $120,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURI stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

