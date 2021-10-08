OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 15,000 FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $615,000.

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

