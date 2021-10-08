Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $9.22. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

