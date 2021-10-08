Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $70.94

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $74.00. Prothena shares last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,145 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
