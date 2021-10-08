Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Up to $47.28

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.28, but opened at $49.02. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 793 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

