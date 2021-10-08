OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $248,000 Investment in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.80 on Friday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

