40,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFE stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

