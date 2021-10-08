Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.55 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

