$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. BrightView reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BrightView by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 243,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

