Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 18,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

