Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:PBI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 9,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 2.68. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

