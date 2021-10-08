Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,134 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $169.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

