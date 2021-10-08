Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $33.68 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 117,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 358,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,234,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,763 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 284.6% in the second quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN traded up $14.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,316.49. 39,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.