Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $33.68 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 117,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 358,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,234,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,763 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 284.6% in the second quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $14.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,316.49. 39,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

