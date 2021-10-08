Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 821 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

