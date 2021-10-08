Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $34.84. Euroseas shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 89,427 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $220.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

