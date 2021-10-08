125,249 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,890,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

