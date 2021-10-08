Fort L.P. Sells 777 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,783. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

