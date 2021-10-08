Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entravision Communications (EVC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC):

9/29/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. "

9/28/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Entravision Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

