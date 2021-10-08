Fmr LLC Has $918.47 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,346,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,509,150 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.79% of MetLife worth $918,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.