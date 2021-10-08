Fmr LLC Has $1 Billion Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 383,713 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.97% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $1,002,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

