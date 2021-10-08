Fmr LLC Sells 1,557,295 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,282,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,557,295 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.72% of American International Group worth $1,108,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

