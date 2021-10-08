Fmr LLC Acquires 177,123 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Exelon worth $1,230,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

