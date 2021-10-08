Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,177,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,252,582 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Sunrun worth $1,181,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $46,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 660,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sunrun by 634.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 376,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.01 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

