Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $276.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.30 and its 200 day moving average is $249.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

