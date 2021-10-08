Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Drops By 20.4%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

MGDDF traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.54. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $171.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.53.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MGDDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.