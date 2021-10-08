RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $2.08 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00225989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012343 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

