Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,746,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of INTV stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,867. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.