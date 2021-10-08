Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,517,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,746,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of INTV stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,867. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.