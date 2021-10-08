Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,892.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $11.31 or 0.00020822 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $9,892.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00142425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00093296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,428.10 or 1.00208650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.15 or 0.06639358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

