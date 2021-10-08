Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Reaches $465,300.89 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $465,300.89 and approximately $6,080.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00142425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00093296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,428.10 or 1.00208650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.15 or 0.06639358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

