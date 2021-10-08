Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Decreases By 19.1%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,982,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 3,685,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,105. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

