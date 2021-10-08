Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn Virginia traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 4,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

