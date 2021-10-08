Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $301.32. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.93 and a 200 day moving average of $287.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

