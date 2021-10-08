Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

HSX stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 835.60 ($10.92). 129,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 901.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857.70. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

