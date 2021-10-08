Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,572 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after buying an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $23,432,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,689,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.91 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,280. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

