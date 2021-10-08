Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.42 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $95.42 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

