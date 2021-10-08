Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,579 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $147.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.37.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

