55I LLC Buys Shares of 7,165 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,991 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 279,098 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 258,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,383 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 90,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.