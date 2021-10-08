55I LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

