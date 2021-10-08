24,400 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

