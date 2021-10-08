55I LLC Buys 12,967 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

55I LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 176,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.40 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.