55I LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

55I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $341.80 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

