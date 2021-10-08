55I LLC Invests $664,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

